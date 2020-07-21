POLICE MEET PF LUSAKA OFFICIALS AND DISCUSS CADRES VIOLENCE

DEPUTY Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso says police will not allow any political party cadre to be armed during political rallies or gatherings.

Kapeso has expressed concern with the prevailing gun culture among political party cadres during public political rallies.

He says the Zambia Police Service has started engaging political parties as one way to address political violence ahead of the 2021 general election.

Kapeso was speaking during a meeting with Lusaka Province Patriotic Front officials in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba thanked the police for coming up with an agenda to engage political parties.

Kamba said the ruling PF will ensure it sets precedence by being exemplary in its political activities.

He said the PF will not allow any of its members using the name of the party to take the law in their hands.

Kamba said the party has a strict disciplinary code that compels its members to respect the rule of law.

Credit: ZNBC