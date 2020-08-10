KAPESO SAYS POLICE WON’T TOLERATE INSULTS FROM PF CADRES ANYMORE



POLICE have had enough of confrontation and insults from political party cadres and will no longer tolerate the trend, Deputy Inspector of Police for operations Bonny Kapeso has warned.



He has demanded respect for police officers by political party cadres.

Mr Kapeso said PF cadres should respect police officers as they execute their duty to ensure peaceful general elections next year.



He was speaking when he met United Party for National Development (UPND) youth leaders in police’s continued engagement with political parties ahead of next year’s general elections.