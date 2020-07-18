By Mwango Wamapembwe

KAPESO SHOWING HIS PUPPY TEETH ON A SERIOUS NATIONAL MATTER

The ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE is faced with a bigger monster within the Patriotic Front government than the puppy teeth that Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Administration, Bonnie Kapeso showed the nation at the Magistrate on 16 July 2020.

And Kapeso being a trained JOURNALIST is hereby challenged to tell the nation why the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) blacked- out a big story regarding the arrest of unrully PF cadres by Police.



Matter of fact, ZNBC decided to carry a different side to the story as a way of showing Kapeso that the Police was toothlless to seriously deal with law breakers who are sharing the immunity jacket with President Edgar Lungu.



Kapeso’s taugh talk and show of his puppy teeth during the dramatised arrest of two unrully PF cadres at the Magistrate Court amounts to emptiness because the power backing lawlessness among PF cadres is far beyond Kapeso’s authority.



Just when the nation was about to breathe a sigh of relief that the Police was back in charge as it aught to be, lo and behold the powers that be have proved that Lungu’s loyal PF cadres remain untouchable anywhere in Zambia!



As far as we are concerned, Kapeso’s taugh talk is directed at the United Party for National Development ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections. Yes, Kapeso will be paid for breaking bones of innocent UPND members and not any of the lawless crusaders in PF who are known by Police.



We are aware that Kapeso hates the UPND because change of govenment means the begining of the end of his career. While Kapeso’s plain failure to decisively deal with the gassing scheme could be ‘excusable,’ the release of unrully PF cadres on moral grounds is stupidly sick.

Kapeso is as weak as Inspector General of Police, Kaloma Kanganja in dealing with those unruly PF cadres who are sharing the immunity jacket with Lungu. The only time the Zambia Police functions according to its mission, vision and core values is when it’s directly disadvantaging the opposition UPND.

Mwango Wamapembwe

17/07/2020

Checkmate