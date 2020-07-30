PF Lusaka Provincial Secretary Kennedy Kamba says Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonnie Kapeso is being unfair by dragging the ruling PF in the personal matter involving Eastern Province PF Youth Chairman Jay Jay Banda.

Addressing journalists at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr. Kamba says Mr. Banda who is accused of aggravated robbery should be dealt with as an individual because he had no blessings from the PF.

He says the remarks by Mr. Kapeso on UNZA Radio are unfair as they come after having a cordial meeting between the PF provincial leadership in Lusaka and his high command.

Mr. Kamba has emphasized that police should deal with Mr. Banda as an individual without bringing in the name of the PF because President Edgar Lungu directed the Minister of Home Affairs to strongly end violence regardless of political affiliation.

While on UNZA Radio, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. Bonnie Kapeso said the PF knows where Jay Jay Banda is and must advise him to surrender.