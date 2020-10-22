Kapijimpanga brothers in court on theft charges

TWO brothers who are both directors of Sea Six Squad Services Limited have pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft by directors involving more than K52, 000 in the lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Chansa Kapijimpanga 48, and Kelly Davies Kapijimpanga 40, took fresh plea in the matter before magistrate Alive Walusiku after the Prosecution substituted the indictment.

It is alleged that the two brother’s between December 21, 2019 and March 10, 2020 jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown, being directors of Seal Six Squad Services Limited, stole K52,480 cash, the property of the said company.

State prosecutor Lewis Kandele could not commence trial in the matter as the accuseds’ lawyer Gilbert Phiri sought an addjournment to enable him obtain further instructions.

Kandele objected to the application for an adjournment saying it was aimed at delaying the matter.

Phiri insisted that the court grants him an adjournment as it was the first time he was applying for the same.

In her ruling Magistrate Walusiku said adjournments delay cases but it was the first time Phiri made such an application adding that the adjournments the accused requested in person before they found a defence lawyer should not be attributed to the current one.

She said the application for an adjournment sought by Phiri was reasonable and granted it.

Trial commences on November 25, 2020.

©Kalemba