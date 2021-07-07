New Delhi, Wednesday (July 7, 2021)

An Indian youth organisation has announced 51 fully funded scholarships for Zambian youths in honour of Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda who died peacefully at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka on 17th June 2021.

Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) Ambassador Series Chairperson Himadrish Suwan said the youth in India mourned with the Government and the people of Zambia following the sad demise of Dr. Kaunda.

This came to light when Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga presented a virtual lecture to the Indian academia on Actualising Natural Convergences between Zambia and India organized by Zambia High Commission in India and Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) Ambassador Series

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga praised Confederation of Young Leaders (CYL) Ambassador Series for the 51 scholarships at a time when we are undergoing a 21 day national mourning in honour of Dr. Kaunda.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Dr. Kaunda was a Gandhian Student who got inspiration from India’s Founding Father Mahatma Gandhi to embark on a non violent movement which saw the independence of the Republic of Zambia from the British on October 24, 1964 and he was the First Republican President.

She said Dr. Kaunda valued Zambia’s relations and friendship with India adding that he visited India 10 times during his Presidency.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said current President Edgar Lungu was following the steps of Dr. Kaunda as he is the first President to visit India in 16 years in a State Visit executed in August 2019.

She said in April 2018, President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind was the first to visit Zambia after a span of 30 years.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Zambia had built fly over bridges and expanded existing roads under the Decongestion of Lusaka Roads Project under an EXIM Bank of India Line of Credit.

She also said Zambia was also building 650 health posts Project under an EXIM Bank of India Line of Credit.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at Zambia High Commission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga.