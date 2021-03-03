KAPUTA LOSS OF MP AND BY-ELECTION.

Many calls have come to me inquiring what happens following the death of Kaputa PF MP M.B Ng”onga, is there going to be a by-election?

Does the country going to be subjected to a costly but necessary by-election to replace the deceased?

The response is that there will be NO by-election in KAPUTA as Art 57 of the republican Constitution does not allow any by-election 180 days to the GENERAL Election.

The 180 days in which we ‘re now clocked due on 12 February, 2021 and during this period, any vacancy in an elective office arising from death, resignation or otherwise, will only be filled at the General Election on August 12.

Only the office of the President can get an Acting president during this period if the unthinkable happens while the rest of the elective offices remain without an Acting person or and unfilled till the GENERAL Election.

I thought using this platform, I will help and reach out to many who were not certain of what next so that they appreciate the times and governing law.

Stay safe, always mask up and avoid unncesary travels. Covid is real.

I submit

Chipenzi