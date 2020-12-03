BRIAN CHISANGA WAMANO

WRITES

KAPYONGO CANT BE FINANCE MINISTER!

What are we hearing? How true is it that Hon.Kapyongo is acting as Finance Minister? Is it a drama or telenovela comic story?

If these plans are true,we request the president to reverse the appointment. The problem at hand is not the finance minister but the head of state.The entire PF Government needs to be changed.What capacity does Hon Steven Kapyongo has to drive the treasury of the country forward? What experience does he have in financial management?Please let him sit down.

If he has failed to handle the ministry of home affairs. How can he effectively manage to run the ministry of finance? Look at Margaret Mwanakatwe, Felix Mutati and the current minister of finance Dr Bwalya Ngandu. These people are more qualified but they failed to manage. Our economical struggles has nothing to do with finance ministers . But the entire mindset of our Leaders.

Its possible,you can change an account because you are not having money. In fact,president Lungu should be charged,some decisions he is making are affecting us more . We have a lot to do to have a better economy. The problem they have over borrowed and invested in wrong sectors of the economy.

On top of that poor planning and exploitation of natural resources is what PF specialize in.What kind of Government is this? How can we trust them to lead?

In conclusion,let the President bring in a mature,to handle the finance is the time some of the loans you have defaulted