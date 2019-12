KARIBA DAM CONTINUES TO LOSE WATER

Water levels in the Kariba Dam have dropped by 13 centimetres in the last seven days and are currently at 476.73 metres.

According to the Zambezi River Authority, last year on the same date, the Lake level was 482.59m.

The last seven days is between 18 December 2019 and

24 December 2019

The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m for hydropower generation.