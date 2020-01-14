The Kariba Dam, one of Zimbabwe’s main sources of hydropower, has seen an increase in water level, the reports confirmed on Monday.

The water level in the facility which dropped from the operational 485 meters down to 476 meters during 2019’s drought has recently jumped back to 482 meters due to the heavy rains.

“Flows at Ngonye increased due to sporadic rainfall activities being recorded around the catchment, closing the week at 426 cubic metres per second on 27th December 2019, while last year’s flow on the same date was 295 cubic metres per second,” the Zambezi River officials stated.

The Kariba Dam generates 1, 050 MW of electric energy ensuring the constant power supply across the country while the national grid remains unstable.