The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says the water level in Lake Kariba has been rising steadily, owing to continued inflows.

However, the authority says it will not give Zambia and Zimbabwe the joy to use more than the allocated volumes for power generation.

According to the authority, the two countries will continue to use the current water allocations, despite the rising water levels in the dam.

ZRA says by 25 May 2020, Kariba was at 480,66m against the level of 479,95m same period last year.

ZRA Chief Executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa recently told President Edgar Lungu that it would take nearly nine weeks for water registered in Victoria Falls to reach Kariba Dam.

Munodawafa revealed this to the head of state when he visited the dam few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Zimbabwe are currently contending with reduced power generation, and have since resorted to loadsheding for more than 10 hours per day.

The current generation of 2 000mw which is being divided by 2 is not enough to meet the two countries’ electricity needs.

The situation has been officially attributed to low water levels in the dam.

However, some analysts dispute this, saying the major problem is antiquated power generation equipment.