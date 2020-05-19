Kasama and Mungwi Districts record first cases of COVID-19.

Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka, has confirmed the development today during a routine COVID-19 update stating that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 from 644 tests bringing the cumulative number of cases to772 with seven deaths and 572 active with NO recoveries.

Professor Mukonka states that the cases are from Lusaka, Nakonde, Isoka, Chirundu, Solwezi, with Kasama and Mungwi recording one each.

Professor Mukonka discloses that the cases in Kasama and Mungwi have a history of travel to Nakonde.