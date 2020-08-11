Patriotic Front Northern Province Youth Secretary Mr. Chanda Nsofu has revealed that Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa is among those seeking doption for the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election.

Others are Sibongile Mwamba, the Daughter to Former Kasama Central Member of Parliament Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

The Lukashya Parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Lukashya Constituency Independent MP Hon Mwenya Munkonge.

The 11 PF members who have applied are the following:

Andrew Mpandamwike Charles Mfula Daniel Bwalya Davies Mulenga Frank Bwalya Geoffrey Bweupe George Chisanga Kelly Kashiwa Maggie Bwalya Paul Kakana Sibongile Mwamba

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is yet to set the dates for nominations and elections for the Lukashya Parliamentary by election.