LUBASENSHI PF SEAT NULLIFIED
THE Lusaka High Court sitting at Kasama has nullified the Lubasenshi Parliamentary Election which was held by Kabwe Taulo Chewe of the opposition Patriotic Front.
petition was filled by UPND candidate Patrick Mucheleka against PF candidate taulo
If all the petitioned seats will be done then can we have the elections at one time. God watches and all those who dubiously and violently using power by then to be must held accountable and voted out. We thank the courts for a recommendable job. Zambians now feel secured as at now.