By Mwelwa Mwape cic Private Reporter.

NORTHERN ~Kasama.

KASAMA MAGISTRATE COURT ACQUITS 8 UPND MEMBERS.

The Kasama Magistrate’s Court has today acquitted 8 UPND sympathisers that were facing two separate cases of Assault Occaisoning Actual Bodily Harm and Threatening Violence respectively.

This followed last year’s Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

In the assault case it was alleged that Stephen Kunda, Ron Chivube, Everisto Mulenga, Stephen Sichilongo and one other assaulted two pupils at Chibombo market during campaigns for the by election whilst in the threating violence case it was alleged that Haggai Musonda and two others including his 68 year old mother threatened to kill a PF mobilisation agent during the same period.

Both cases were thrown out at no case to answer stage on account of the prosecution’s failure to prove the essential elements of the alleged offences.

All the accused persons in both cases have been set free accordingly.

They were represented by Lusaka lawyers Mulambo Haimbe and Kamuwanga Phiri of Malambo and Company.

Haimbe is also Lusaka Central Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament on the UPND ticket.

