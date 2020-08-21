A 53-YEAR-OLD peasant farmer of Mungwi district in Northern Province has astonished the Kasama Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 25-year-old daughter-in-law.

The court heard that the peasant farmer identified as Chrispine Katenda of Mibanga village committed the unlawful sexual offence in the morning of April 8, 2020.

After the matter was reported to the police, Katenda was charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual conduct without mutual consent by the victim.

According to the evidence given to the court by the victim, on the fateful day, she went to the field to collect some cassava without anyone accompanying her because the field was near the village.

She said whilst working in the cassava field, she saw Katenda wondering about but she did not bother because he was her father-in-law whom she thought was doing some other works in the field.

The victim said she did not know that Katenda was planning to sexually attack her.

The victim said she was surprised when she saw Katenda approaching her in a strange way and only realised that she was in danger when it was too late.

The victim said she tried to scream when she saw her father-in-law up close breathing heavily but there was no one nearby to rescue her.

The victim said at this point, Katenda threatened to harm her if she shouted for help and he, against her will, stripped her clothes after overpowering her.

She told the court that she struggled without success to free herself from Katenda for several minutes and she became helpless and motionless.

The victim said Katenda quickly undressed himself and forced himself on her.

She told court that she cried for mercy but Katenda could not heed to anything as he was only interested in satisfying his selfish sexual desires.

After the illegal sexual act, Katenda told the victim not to reveal the incidence to the husband or anyone because she would face some unbearable consequences in her life.

However, the victim, who was emotionally and psychologically affected, failed to keep the taboo to herself and told her husband and others in the village what transpired to her.

Katenda is on bail and trial continues on September 4, 2020.