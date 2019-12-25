Kasama Mayor Fredrick Chisanga has urged Councillors in the district to step up their efforts in defending the good works of the Patriotic Front (PF) from political elements that have waged propaganda war against President Edgar Lungu and the governing party.

And the Mayor of Kasama has called on the Kasama Municipal Council to implement all Council resolutions aimed at turning around the financial performance of the local authority.

Speaking during the full Council Meeting on Tuesday, 24th December, 2019, Mr Chisanga said all PF councillors have an obligation to defend President Lungu and the governing party ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He said the PF-controlled Kasama Municipal Council is expected to cut down on bureaucracy if the district is to record meaningful development.

“As civic leaders, we should defend our party (PF) which sponsored us to be here. We need to highlight our good policies and works to the people,” Mr Chisanga said.

On the operations of the Council, Mr Chisanga urged management to create corporations to help boost the revenue base of the institution to effectively meet its financial base.

He said the Council resolution on the creation of corporations could greatly boost the revenue base of the local authority if implemented as the institution could actualise its vision of being a major supplier of uniforms to government and private institutions.

He stated his desire for the Council to generate enough revenue from waste collection as outlined in the Council resolution.

Mr Chisanga said the Council resolutions should be implemented in January and called for hard work from all the workers.

And Kasama Town Clerk Zakeyo Mbao reaffirmed the Council’s commitment towards delivering in line with Government’s development agenda for Kasama.