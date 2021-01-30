Kasama MP given three days to settle face mask debt

Kasama Member of parliament Kelvin Sampa has been given a 3 day ultimatum to pay K296,892 to Japheth Chongo for the supply of face masks to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

In June 2020, Sampa engaged Chongo as an agent to mobilise people to supply K50,000 facemasks valued at K10 each to DMMU.

In response, Chongo mobilised Oscar Kalekesha, David Chanda and Messiah Mulenga and supplied a total of 32,988 face masks valued at K389,000

to the DMMU office in Kasama.

Senior Legal Counsel Keith Kafazo in a letter to Mr Sampa says DMMU paid in full for all face masks supplied to them.

He says Sampa only paid a sum of K90,000 from the K296,892 to Chongo and demands for the unpaid balance have been to no avail.

Kafazo has given Sampa until next Monday to oblige or risk legal proceedings.

By Evelyn Namwinga

©Kalemba