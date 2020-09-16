POLICE have announced the arrest of two ruling party thugs who have been captured in a mobile phone video damaging a vehicle branded in UPND colours.

Although there are appeared to be about five people causing damage to vehicle in the video, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed in state that two have people have arrested in connection with the incident.

Katongo identified the two as as Jannie Yamba Yamba and Witson Mutanda saying the “two thugs are suspected to be PF cadres”.

The damaged vehicle was a Toyota Vista registration number ABT 375, property of Jairos Simbeye according to Katongo.

She said The incident happened today about 10:00 hours in Kasama District Northen Province.

“The complainant who was in the company of his friend were about to come out of shop rite where they had gone to buy commodities when a group of people clad in PF regalia surrounded their motor vehicle painted in UPND colours . Upon seeing the group , they went back in the shop but one of them only identified as Gideon was recognised and followed by the thugs and assaulted him and he sustained injuries. The thugs later damaged the said motor vehicle which was parked at Shoprite,” she stated.

She the arrested duo are detained in police custody and will be appropriately charged.

“During the same comfusion, Janny Yamba Yamba aged 34, the suspect in the case of Malicious damage, reported to have been unlawfully wounded by suspected UPND cadres using a Matchet. The victim sustained a deep cut in the head. Investigations have been instituted in the matter,” she stated.

Katongo warned warned political players, “that Police shall not tolerate any thuggery by any individual under the guise of politics. We urge political players to be tolerant and concentrate on promoting their ideals as opposed to taking the route of violence. Police shall not spare any individual that will be found wanting.”

Yamba is also facing another charge of assult in Monze where is accused of having assulted Mwila Kampamba aged 26 of Site and Service in Monze District.

©Kalemba