KASAMA TENANT OFFERS TO PAY RENT WITH S3X, ATTEMPTS TO RAPE LAND LADY

A Kasama Magistrates’ Court has heard how a tenant sneaked into his land lady’s bedroom and attempted to rape her.

In this matter, Brasho Mutale, 28, of Sunkutu Village in Kasama appeared for trial on a charge of attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a 52-year-old woman.

Mutale is alleged to have committed the two offences on December 27, 2020.

The court heard that on the material day around 20:00 hours , Mutale got into the land lady’s house and later her bedroom and started dragging and undressing her in a bid to have s3x with her forcibly.

The case came before Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba.

During trial, the woman narrated that Mutale insisted that he wanted to have s3x with her, as a way of paying a monthly house rental.

According to her, he burst into her bedroom while he was in his underwear only.

She narrated that after shouting for help three times, her neighbours went for a rescue her and dragged Mutale out of her house while he was just in his under wear.

The matter was adjourned for continued trial and Mutale was remanded at Kasama’s Milima Correctional Facility.

