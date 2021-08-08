Kasempa just said: BALLY PACHE PACHE, BIKAKO KI PRESSURE!

Our first job when in government this week will be to ensure that food prices are lowered.

Why should mealie meal and other locally produced food be expensive? The answer is that the outgoing PF regime has no vision to turnaround our Country’s fortunes for the benefit of all our People.

When in office this week, we will bring very positive change in our Country, while PF will be watching from the terraces. The only threats we’ll be issuing is threats to poverty which is our greatest enemy.

Fellow Zambians, we ask you to vote for us so that you can see what we mean when we say our country is rich.

In just few days from now: jobs, business opportunities, quality education among others will be afloat.

It’s time for Change.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure