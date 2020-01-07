A 34 year old Man of Kasempa District, North Western Province has allegedly murdered his 28 year old wife after suspecting her of having an affair with another man.

Kelvin Sengelechi, 34, allegedly murdered his Wife identified as Semu Keliya, 28, for alleged extra marital affair.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development said the scene was visited and it was established that an exe is suspected to have been used in the act.

He has stated that body of the deceased has been deposited in Mukinge Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect is currently on the run.

Namachila said police have since launched a manhunt to bring the suspect to book.