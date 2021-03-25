KASIKILI FILES HIS APPLICATION FOR ADOPTION AS UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS

25TH/03/2021

UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring candidate Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili today filed his application forms to the UPND Mandevu constituency Secretary Mr Munsanje.

Mr Kasikili stated that his decision to apply on the UPND ticket was because he believes in the UPND and President HH. He added that if adopted as UPND candidate, he will make sure UPND gets more votes in Mandevu constituency.

And UPND Mandevu constituency secretary Mr Munsanje who received the application papers for Mr Kasikili stated that he was grateful to see people having hope in the UPND and thanked Mr Kasikili for following the party guidelines on how the application must be delivered.

Mr Munsanje said so far only one UPND Aspiring MP has submitted his application forms in Mandevu constituency and only 5 Aspiring councillors from 5 wards have delivered their application papers. Mr Munsanje advised all the UPND Aspiring candidates in Mandevu constituency to deliver their applications forms on time more especially that the party has extended the due date to 02/04/2021.

And Mr Kasikili said his wish was to see UPND win big and that he will play a role in making sure that UPND wins big.

He stated that since he has delivered his application papers, time has come for him to paint Mandevu constituency red and that he will always respect the party guidelines.

He has assured the UPND through Mandevu constituency secretary that he will not let the party down should he get adopted.

Ross Josphat Kasikili is a businessman who operates in the transportation and mining industries.

CIC PRESS TEAM