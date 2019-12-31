By Prudence Siabana

Electoral expert, McDonald Chipenzi says the dismissal of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo is not a surprise because he had crossed his official lane of duty.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday fired Mr Kasolo barely 24 hours after appearing on both radio and television programmes where he said the directive by the head of state to have salaries for some senior government officials was voluntary.

Mr Chipenzi has told phoenix news that Mr Kasolo behaved like a deputy government spokesperson and deputy presidential aide in most instances as he used to comment even on issues he is not supposed to as a permanent secretary.

He hopes this will help others government officers who may want to be overlapping fullbacks in management of government and public affairs.

PHOENIX NEWS