The Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has given Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga a 48 hour ultimatum to arrest all UPND members who beat PF cadres in Mufulira.

Kampyongo who could not stomach having ‘his’ party members beaten, without bringing the perpetrators to account, promised to get to the bottom of the matter.

“As the Minster of Home Affairs, I am directing Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga to arrest all UPND cadres who beat up our members in Mufulira,” Kampyongo said.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Kampyongo warned that he will not allow Zambia go into flames because of power thirsty politicians.

He said a number of innocent ruling PF members were assaulted by UPND members for no reason.

The Minister went on to say that he will not leave any stone unturned until all UPND cadres who participated in beating of PF carders are arrested.

“I am giving Copperbelt Police Commissioner 48 hours to bring to book all those opposition cadres who attacked our members.

Kampyongo added that government will not tolerate lawlessness and criminal activities perpetuated by different groupings will be dealt with accordingly.

His sentiments follows the recent public disturbances that happened when ruling party members tried to block UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from featuring in an interview at a local media house.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Hichilema said his party do not subscribe to use of violence, but, would defend itself if attacked.

He went on to thank the police for exhibiting highest standards of professionalism in dealing with the issue.

