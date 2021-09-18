KATELE APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO HALT THE DELIMITATION AND BEACONING EXERCISE OF THE ZAMBIA/DRC BORDER

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Katele Kalumba has passionately appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to consider halting the beaconing and alienating of land exercise being conducted on the Zambia/DRC border.

Dr. Kalumba who is also a traditional leader known as Natenda Wa Lushiba( King maker) under the Bwile people of Senior Puta’s Chiefdom in Chienge district, said the exercise being done by the Surveyor General was unconstitutional as it was being done without wide consultation and without information to Zambians.

SADC recently mediated in the latest border dispute between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At the heart of the conflict is a handful of villages spread along the border on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

The disputed stretch of border between lakes Mweru and Tanganyika is only 205 kilometres and has been the source of strained relations since 1959.

Since May, 2020 there has been military deployment by both governments to secure the disputed area.

President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, referred the matter to arbitration by SADC.

But Dr. Kalumba says the current exercise if completed will take away land belonging to Zambian Chiefs and Zambian people.

And Katele said the area was the subject of recent oil exploration and was rich in copper and cobalt mineral resources.

The border was drawn at the end of the 19th century by former colonial powers Belgium for the DR Congo and Britain for Zambia proved to be unclear and disputed.

A commission of experts was set up in 1982, leading to a treaty between the two countries signed in 1989.

But the confusion remains and incidents have continued to sporadically pit the two armies against each other.