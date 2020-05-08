2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain Christopher Katongo has taken a swipe at the current Chipolopolo crop of players whom he said were not inspiring and had become big-headed once they featured for the national team.

He said it is difficult to give advice to the upcoming players because some feel he is after their money.

He believes their behavior has contributed to Zambia missing at Afcon for the last two editions.

“Today we have players who play two games at national team and they get finished because they become big-headed from playing outside the country where they have featured for six games… Yet when they are here, they are failing to beat Zimbabwe and Botswana… How do you expect them to beat Egypt,” Katongo said.

The Green Buffaloes assistant coach said football was about sacrifice stating that is the difference between the 2012 team and the current crop of players.

“I have not been to school to study but football is my PHD because I have been there and now have the experience. These are my boys and we are here to show them the way. I am a role model,” he said.

Zambia have the possibility of missing the AFCON edition for the third consecutive time after losing both of the their opening matches of the qualifiers.