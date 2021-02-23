BY SIKAILE SIKAILE

KATONGO IS A SPOKESPERSON OF PF LIARS AND BRUTALITY

A lying police spokesperson don’t deserve to be in a public office. Yesterday and today morning we told the country about the lies of the police from a spokesperson trying hard to be a politician to cover up criminal activities by a club of thieves PF.

She without shame said that, the police was not aware of an operation in Shibuyunji.The IG must now see what we told him in our write-up today morning. We mean well for this country and for the police service.We asked the Boss to come clean and not jeopardize the safety of his officers.

Today she comes back with another piece of rubbish as though she is addressing her grandchildren. Quite alright she replaced her lies with truth. Unfortunately, she wants to tell us that the UNIP days of cleanups are back and when we say Zambia under Edgar Lungu is a dictatorship we are called names.

Clean up was an operation in one party dictatorship that randomly searched people’s homes without notice. They confiscated TVs Cookers, refrigerators etc.The irony of this revised story is, the IG can’t transfer this lying spokesperson, or fire her because she knows alot of rotten activities all sanctioned by Lungu. Better still, retire her in national interest, she is putting us and the entire police force in danger.

The biggest question I want to ask any sane Zambian is, are these same people the one you expect to tell us who gassed us, burnt markets, killed Vespers Shimunzhila, Matapa Glayzia, Malesu Mukonka, Obed Bwalya Kasongo, Mark Choongwa, Lawrence Banda, Mbanga, Hardly, Frank Mugala, Kennedy Mudenda, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda and many others?

This is why when the police killed Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda, after our independent investigations we demanded for the dismissal of Kampyongo, Lusambo, Kanganja and Esther Katongo if we were to see justice.

All we can assure the people of Zambia is that we don’t have a government as things stands but a bunch of hypocrites and oppressors. Just the way they gassed us,supplied us with expired drugs and condoms, they’re determined now to be searching our homes. They’re also bringing in the cyber security bill to replace the dead bill 10.Wake up my fellow citizens we are in trouble. Please put your underwears properly before they are mistaken for imaginary weapons. These people don’t mean well.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

