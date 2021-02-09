KATONGO REVEALS HOW JERSEY 11 ENDED UP IN HIS HANDS

Christopher Katongo has revealed that Jessey 11 was given to him by Great Kalu on the recommendation of Coach Benny Bamfuchile. He was speaking on COSTA Diamond Tv Program yesterday session.

Katongo said Kalusha didn’t like giving anyone Jessey 11 number because he felt it was meant for for Legends, so that how Bennie Bamfuchile Convinced Great Kalu to hand it to Katongo because of his potential to become one of the football legends in Africa.

But currently the jersey is landing in the hands of everyone regardless of how potential they are to become legends.

Katongo who opened a football foundation called Christopher Katongo foundation still have confidence that we still have players in Zambia who can work hard and bring back the lost glories to Zambia.