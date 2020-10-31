KATUBA LAWMAKER DID NOT VOTE FOR BILL 10

Contrary to social media reports,Katuba UPND member of Parliament Hon Aubrey Bampi Kapalasa did not vote for the constitutional amendment Bill 10 of 2019 as he was not in the House at the time of the vote.

The UPND wishes to therefore dispel the circulating rumour and urge Citizens to treat it as only an unsubstantiated rumour without facts.The official parliamentary record of the voting process does not include Hon Kapalasa among those that voted YES.

We wish to thank all UPND,Independents and NDC MPs that stood on the side of history in defeating the evil in the house.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM