KATUBA MP, SENANGA MP, SOLWEZI WEST MP AND NALIKWANDA MP VOTED FOR THE FLOPPED BILL 10 AS VOTERS YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO TO THESE SELLOUTS AND JUDAS ISCARIOTS.

We want to state again that there is no more Bill 10 because it has fallen away and Given Lubinda for the first time in his life he became a gospel preacher.

Below is how the voting went…

90 PF voted Yes

4 UPND voted yes

1 FDD voted yes

4 MMD voted yes

1 MMD voted yes

4 Independent voted yes

(1 Speaker voted yes)

51 UPND did not vote

10 Independent did not vote

1 NDC did not vote

Yes to Bill 10 = 105

No to Bill 10 = 0

Abstain to Bill 10 = 0

Absent by design to Bill 10 = 60.

The four (4) Judas iscariots and idiots from UPND are: Nalikwanda MP, Senanga MP, Solwezi West MP and Katuba MP who even switched off his phones.

Now that the evil Bill they voted for has flopped, what are you going to do to these sellouts as voters?

Koswe Management.