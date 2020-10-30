KATUBA MP, SENANGA MP, SOLWEZI WEST MP AND NALIKWANDA MP VOTED FOR THE FLOPPED BILL 10 AS VOTERS YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO TO THESE SELLOUTS AND JUDAS ISCARIOTS.
We want to state again that there is no more Bill 10 because it has fallen away and Given Lubinda for the first time in his life he became a gospel preacher.
Below is how the voting went…
90 PF voted Yes
4 UPND voted yes
1 FDD voted yes
4 MMD voted yes
4 Independent voted yes
(1 Speaker voted yes)
51 UPND did not vote
10 Independent did not vote
1 NDC did not vote
Yes to Bill 10 = 105
No to Bill 10 = 0
Abstain to Bill 10 = 0
Absent by design to Bill 10 = 60.
The four (4) Judas iscariots and idiots from UPND are: Nalikwanda MP, Senanga MP, Solwezi West MP and Katuba MP who even switched off his phones.
Now that the evil Bill they voted for has flopped, what are you going to do to these sellouts as voters?
So in PF no MP had a different view about bill 10? HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE? ARE THEY IN A ONE PARTY STATE OF MIND?
Good question, or it that all pf MPs are on remote control with no heads to analyse to choose what’s good for the nation than to do things on political party requirements. Is it not that even at the end a group unite to form a political party but with individual still having a person analytical view of how things should be ran. Poeple this is how bill of rights was not taken into consideration when we allowed the pf to set the requirements ti aspire for political position to have a grade twelve certificate and still allowed the mwila,kanpyongo and bowman to be helped to rewrite the exams whilst saving in government and leaving out a wise villagers of which we had been having all along in parliament, with credit made wise contributions and came up with good laws whichade professor Lou on bursary which she denied others to have. School teachs everything from good to bad, sadly criminal is best taught like our lawyers!!! example tutwa, mudubile and tayali as bad product of education. But no school for wisdom,
Those 4 MPs, should account for their actions to their electolates. The Party should not harass but just ignore them.
THEY ARE IDIOTS.
It would be unfair and unreasonable to punish those upnd mps who voted for bill 10.
There is nothing wrong with anyone to express a different view on matters of governance, but there is everything absolutely idiotic and evil to be bought to express the views of the devils.
I am sure UPND will not adopt them in 2021. They un principled and with no values at all. So they can as well just start campaigning on PF ticket for 2021.