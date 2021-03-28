KAUNDA DIED FIGHTING FOR ECONOMIC LIBERATION- IMENDA

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says Joseph Kaunda who was shot in cold blood on December 23rd 2020 was fighting to ensure that Zambia was liberated from it’s current economic woes for the sake of his children.

Mr Imenda this morning led an entourage UPND NMC members and District officials in visiting the widow and children of Joseph Kaunda in Kafue.

” On behalf of the party President Hakainde Hichilema and the party, we want to assure you that your husband and father did not die in vain, and the party will not forget him,” he said.

The Party Secretary General, noted that Kaunda died for mother Zambia as he was passionate about bringing change to the country.

” We shall continue to show solidarity to the Kaunda family, because Joseph stood for what was right as seen by his commitment to witness what was happening on that fateful day in December” Mr Imenda said.

Meanwhile, NMC Trustee Mrs Grace Chivube consoled the widow and the family to continue working hard and realise the dream that Mr Kaunda had for his children.

“I know the pain and wound is deep and you may question why you lost a bread winner and pillar of the family but what is important is to remember that it was God’s will and focus on educating the children and providing a better life for them,” Mrs Chivube said.

She observed that the majority of women in Zambia are the ones who are afflicted in this hard economic times, therefore making the Kaunda family situation even more difficult as they come to terms with his death and loss of income.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Women’s Chairperson Mrs Gladys Tavaris encouraged the family to commit everything in God’s hands.

And area UPND member of parliament Miriam Chonya said there’s need to create a fund to help the children for the future.

And the widow, Memory Kaunda thanked the Secretary General and the party for their commitment to supporting the family since the demise of her husband.

The SG and his delegation bought assorted groceries for the family.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*