Kaweche asks High Court to restrain State intering KK’s body at Embassy Park

Kaweche has applied to the High Court for an injunction to stop the government from going ahead to bury Dr Kenneth Kaunda at the Embassy Park, the presidential burial site tomorrow.

Kaweche and other family members have requested the State to respect Dr Kaunda’s wish to be buried next to his dear wife, Mama Betty at their State Lodge residence.

The application is awaiting judge’s signature

Kaweche said the funeral ceremony can go ahead at embassy park but not intering the body there.

He said intering the body must be done at the place of his wish, which is next to Mama Betty.

Details …