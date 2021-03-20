By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Mwembeshi Ward 27 Councillor Kelvin Kaunda has applied to contest the Matero parliamentary seat under the Patriotic Front party ticket.

The highly contested parliamentary seat now has 10 candidates seeking adoption from the ruling PF.

Others are Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, former Presidential Press Aid Dickson Jere, Samuel Mbewe, Mwamba Salubusu and Lucy Chabuka Ngoma among others.

The Eden University proprietor says once adopted, he will continue his empowerment programmes for marketeers and youths in the constituency.

He adds that water problems and diplorable roads are among some of the problems that need immediate attention.

And Kaunda has welcomed the arrival of Miles Sampa in the adoption race saying the PF is a democratic party that promotes health intra party competition.

#NewsOnTheGo