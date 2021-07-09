By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda’s Presidency was the era that would define the ability of Zambians to coexist among themselves and also the ability to accommodate the people around them.

The beginning of his Presidency was synonymous of the rise of the nation into a beacon of peace and a safe haven for various nationalities.

The “One Zambia, one nation” moto had set the basics of the nature and characteristics of Zambians amidst diversity while the “humanism” philosophy was meant to be the basis of integrating the variety multinationals by reason that they are a semblance of God’s image.

It is perhaps for this reason that Zambia continues to play host to the refugees and their children have known no other country beside Zambia.

Of course the integral basis of Kaundalism has faced resistance from forces within and outside Zambia but the basic tenets of co-existence ought to be given life after the elections.

The same forces are bent at the exclusive exclusion of some disadvantaged groups and individuals.

The same forces have disguised democracy as their vivid opportunity to be entrusted with leadership while thriving on discrimination, the very ills Dr Kaunda vehemently opposed.

The Constitutional developments which brought about one party participatory democracy was a well thought out survival strategy to the young nation which was at the verge of being cast asunder owing to the then emerging tribal intolerance.

Nevertheless, all the changes were a depiction of the aspirations of the people at the moment in time.

For instance in 1973, Zambians overwhelmingly endorsed one party participatory democracy and KK had no option, just as in 1991 he facilitated the reversion to multiparty democracy.

The uncontested rule has a ripple impact in the stabilizing of national interest and a progressive approach toward peace building.

Kaunda’s intergal basis was service above self and this spirit ought to live among ourselves in his honor.

In order to bring about job stability, his Government has acquired majority controlling stake in the parastatals and integrated the various sectors.

This is similar to the Government initiative of establishing the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) as the Government parent company which has delegated authority to manage portfolio investments on behalf of the Govermment.

Further within the last two years the Government has taken a firm stance and rebirth the Kaunda’s protectionist approach as evidenced from the acquisition of majority controlling stake in Mopani Copper Mines and the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines.

Recounting the fundamental tenets of Kaundalism inspires the current generation of leaders not to depart from the foundation of nationhood.

This should be a constant reminder to the citizens to ensure that there is continuity of statehood even after elections.

For the candidates, they should discern their approach and resist the temptation of betraying our departed son of the soil.

Go well KK