KAYOLA WOMEN WHO THREATENED TO BEAT UP MOOMBA MP APOLOGISE

Some women from Kayola who a few weeks ago threatened to beat up Moomba Constituency MP Fred Chaatila once he visits the area have apologized.

Alice Mudenda who spoke on behalf of other women then accused Mr. Chaatila of failing to take development to Kayola from the time he was voted into office.

But Ms. Mudenda has u-turned saying she was misled.

Ms. Mudenda claims that a named Aspiring candidate who visited the area then accused Mr. Chaatila of joining ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Ms. Mudenda says she is sorry but has also advised Mr. Chaatila to explain the developmental projects he is doing in the constituency to avoid misinformation among the electorates.

Meanwhile Chona Ward Chairperson Kennedy Mulyata has advised aspirants in Moomba to stop spreading lies against Mr. Chaatila as he trying his best to develop the area.

And Mr. Mulyata asked the UPND leadership in Monze to stop aspiring candidates from fighting incumbent MPs and wait for Parliament to be dissolved.

Credit Chikuni Radio