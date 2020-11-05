KAYOMBO A ONCE LOAN DEFAULTER RECEIVES A LOAN

I wish to commend the PF regime for its realisation to support art industry with capital to boost their art businesses.

While this was a welcome move, it was erroneous and irking on the part of National Arts Council (NAC) to deliberately live out some credible organisation that applied fulfilling all the requirements but denied them loans on flimsy excuses based on their own agendas. The most shocking one is giving a loan to someone who earlier on borrowed a loan from a banking institution and failed to pay back.

Musician Kayombo got a loan of over K2.5m from Stanibic to build a lodge in Lusaka which was named Kayo Lodge and he failed to pay back. The Lodge was later grabbed by Stanicbic Bank to recover it’s money.

The question to NAC, how can it give a loan of K800 000 to someone like Kayombo who failed to pay back the K2.5m from Stanibic?

Was this money maint for political campaign as Kayombo is a PF cadre who together with JK sung the song “DUNUNA REVERSE”?

Why should a blacklisted personborba defaulter be given a loan?

The K30m if divided well could have benefited all the provinces a ccordingly, but why give more to Lusaka province and disadvantage other provinces?

NAC was at liberty in disbursing the funds meaning it had the liberty of knowing which and who should get what but not to lie that some organisations were left out because they thought not to have the capacity to back, if that would have been the case why was Kayombo given, someone who failed to pay back a loan from Stanibic Bank?

One visual art co-operative on the Copperbelt was denied giving flimsy excuse after fulfilling all the obligations that it had no capacity to pay back even though project proposals were submitted, NAC deliberately refused to give a loan to this co-operative.

Visual artists were left out and 99% has gone mostily to Theater and Musicians a clear picture that this a political campaign plan because Musicians and theatrical actors will be used during the campaigns.

The worst part by NAC is giving a loan to a defaulter