KAZIYA IS A FAILED POLITICIAN WHO CAN’T WIN THE MATERO SEAT ON ANY TICKET,” KENNEDY KAMBA.

Mon. January 4, 2021.

Even when he was Minister of Water, he failed lamentably to take water to Matero.

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Secretary Mr Kennedy Kamba has charged that embattled Matero Lawmaker Loyd Kaziya only won the Matero seat because he stood on the PF ticket.

He said Mr Kaziya then went on to prove his irrelevance when he failed completely to respond to the aspirations of the people of matero because of his lazy attitude towards his work.

He said as it stands now, the people of matero are fatigued with Mr Kaziya and want him out of the position of MP.

He said the Patriotic Front would do due diligence in the forth coming General elections by adopting a candidate who will deliver to the people of matero what they deserve.

He said the Party would not waste time to summon or petition the expulsion of Mr Kaziya who had already kicked himself out in retrospect by his own failure to perform.

“In less than 3 months, Parliament will be dissolved and let me make it clear that the government of his Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has delivered in matero without the help of the MP. Number 1, the MP is Lazy in Matero . No. 2, he doesn’t work with the party structures in. Thirdly, he is not available to the people . We were directed by the President to allow all aspiring candidates to sell their manifestos in the various constititiencies countrywide during the by elections in Northern Province. And the only MP complaining is Loyd Kaziya. We have Danny Yenga vying for Kabwata Constituency, is ba Given Lubinda complaining? The answer is no. We have a constituency chairman who has also made it public that he is going to aspire for that office in Mandevu constituency is ba Jean Kapata complaining? The answer is no.

He stated that many others had expressed interest in various other constituencies and that the selection of candidates would be on merit and that if the sitting MPs have delivered according to expectation, they will stand a chance at Re-adoption.

“The onus remains on the party structures and the Central Committee of the party to make a final decision on who would be representing them in Matero, Mandevu, Kabwata, Munali etc.

He stressed that Mr kaziya only won the election in matero because he had stood on PF ticket. He said the Party is bigger than an individual and whoever will stand in matero on the PF Party ticket, as long as they have a good reputation will take the day.

He found it laughable that Mr Kaziya had been complaining that government is not helping him in matero when a while back, he had been a Cabinet Minister but got fired for failure to deliver.

He said even as Minister of water, he failed to take water to Matero.

“Let Kaziya leave the party peacefully without insulting the party leadership because even where he is going, they won’t trust him. I don’t think the UPND can adopt Kaziya because he can’t win them any votes,” he said.

“Am not being malicious to Mr Kaziya but marely stating facts which are that he is a finished politician who can’t win even the UPND votes,”he added.

Mr Kamba was speaking in a phone interview in Lusaka this morning.

He was reacting to media reports of Mr Kaziya saying he would make sure that PF doesn’t carry the day in Matero in the forth coming general elections.