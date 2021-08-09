KBF AND LLOYD KAZIYA UNTRUSTWORTHY – SUNDAY CHANDA SAYS

Kanchibiya Monday 9 August 2021 (Smart Eagles)

The “marriage” between KBF and Former Minister of water development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya is based on frustration and anger towards the PF for not giving the duo attention they wanted because of they are failures, PF Kanchibiya Constituency Parliamentary candidate Sunday Chanda has charged.

The duo featured on Mpika FM a fortnight ago and attacked Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front.

The pair has been seen going round the country discrediting President Edgar Lungu and the PF while praising the opposition when not too long ago they were doing the exact opposite.

Mr. Chanda said Mr Fube just a few months ago was rubbishing other opposition parties saying they have no manifesto and if they “had sense” would learn from him, who has written a book that he intended to use as a manifesto as Zambia’s President.

He wonders what manifesto the opposition alliance is using to campaign as all the members have in the past rubbished others’ campaigns for lack of a plan or a manifesto.

The former media director of the ruling party has also charged that the pair are where they are today because no one has confidence in them to deliver anything tangible for the benefit of Zambia.

He says Mr Kaziya who is former Matero Constituency Member of Parliament failed to do his work both as a parliamentarian and Minister of water development and sanitation.

“When Mr Kaziya was MP, material became the least developed Constituency in Lusaka while other Constituencies were developing, it even got to a point where the people had no respect for him that even councillors were disrespecting him and justifiably because he failed to perform.”

He said that in his portfolio as minister of water development and sanitation, Mr. Kaziya failed miserably that President Edgar Lungu had to fire him because of incompetence and replaced him with Dr. Wanchinga and the difference begun to be seen immediately.

“He should not come here and talk about collective responsibility when in his own capacity he has failed to perform on so many levels.” He said.

And Mr Chanda says likewise KBF is another person that is frustrated because he has been power hungry without showing any qualities worth betting presidency on.

He says Mr. Fube was bent on being on the ballot paper this year that he tried to use whatever method he could to try and become president of the Patriotic Front but was denied because he does not possess any leadership qualities to hold such a respectable position.

“KBF claimed that he knew the vision of his Excellency President Michael Sata- MHSRIP and wanted to use that claim to ascend to party leadership but we all know what President Sata did before his passing.

President Sata had to call for President Edgar Lungu to come and act as president along with being Secretary General of the party, Minister of Defence and Minister of Justice, if that alone is not an indication of a parent placing an inheritance on someone then I don’t know what sort of African culture Mr. Fube knows.” Mr. Chanda said.