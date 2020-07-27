Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya has asked President Edgar Lungu to step aside in the next elections and allow a new person to takeover the mantle. Bwalya commonly known as KBF said the mess created in the country needs strategists with fresh ideas and that President Edgar Lungu should not worry because he will be well taken care of.

He said the Patriotic Front has been labelled corrupt, thieves among others and it will be difficult for anyone in Cabinet or Central Committee to convince Zambians to vote for PF in the next elections. He stated that there is nothing personal in him asking President Lungu to step aside and later thanked him for his works so far.

“We have differences, we are being labelled corrupt, we are being labelled a bunch of thieves, we are being called names left, right and centre. It will require a bulldozer and I am telling you when it comes to organisation, when it comes to strategies you are talking to a strategist,” Bwalya stated.

He said in the current situation, it will be difficult for the Patriotic Front to convince people to vote for them because the names of those within the inner circle have already been tarnished.

“We can turn this thing around and all I am asking is that the President steps aside. He’s my elder brother. We shall look after him, it’s nothing personal,” he added. KBF was speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s programme, The Assignment.