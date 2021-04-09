Chilufya Tayali the public lawyer writes;

KBF HATES PRESIDENT LUNGU BECAUSE HE DIDN’T APPOINT HIM YET EVEN LATE PRESIDENT SATA REJECTED HIM, TOO

I met KBF for the first time at the Magistrate courts in 2008. Talking to him for just a few minutes as we waited for the Magistrate, I admired his intelligence and oratory.

I later met him in PF circles on various occasions. Unfortunately, my opinion of him started changing after Sata’s death in GBM’s office. KBF came with very crazy ideas which GBM refused vehemently to an extent of almost kicking KBF out.

Fortunately, President Lungu somehow managed to bring him back to the PF fold, but worked in the Veep group. KBF supported President Lungu in the 2015 general elections.

Unfortunately, KBF messed up soon after the elections when he overstretched his authority as one of the close inner circles. I know what he did but I will not disclose it, but it made President Lungu upset and he withdrew an appointment for KBF as Minister of Justice which later went to Hon. Given Lubinda.

From that time KBF turned against President Lungu, like Judas Iscariot. He started issuing rebellious statements and casting aspersions on the Head of State.

Unfortunately, KBF has only himself to blame because this was the second time his name was being struck out of the appointed people.

Late President Sata also rejected him but he seems to be taking it all out on President Lungu. There is nothing KBF is talking about apart from bitterness for not being appointed.

Unfortunately, for him (KBF), there is nothing he can do, he can’t wrestle President Lungu out of power, he is too small against a man has the multitude behind him.

