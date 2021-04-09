Kelvin Bwalya Fube held a presser where he said that the forthcoming Patriotic Front(PF) General Conference is illegal.

According to KBF, to the 10th to 11th PF Convention is illegal because President Lungu does not qualify to stand for the forthcoming General Elections taking into account that he has stood twice for presidency. KBF put it clear that being a lawyer, President Lungu is aware that he is going for third term which is against the Republican Constitution.

KBF says according to PF manifesto who took part in formulating, a person who files their nomination for the General Conference goes ahead to contest the General elections but in this case the Zambian leader does not in any way qualify so this makes the PF 2021 General Conference illegal.

KBF does not end there, he narrates that the Members of Central Committee(MCC) that endorsed the Candidature of President Lungu are illegally occupying office.

He says the PF MCC tenure came to an end in 2016 hence their endorsement is null and void.

At the end of his speech KBF says he is going to contest elections on August 12 and urges his supporters to continue mobilizing and await his next course of action.

However, we feel KBF was supposed to tell the Zambian people what his next plan would be. He was supposed to tell the nation whether he will take the PF Secretary General to Court considering that he will be presiding over a sham convention. This in itself is an act of cowardice.

Aside from cowardice, conversely, KBF has been consistent trying to protect the Republican Constitution from being raped by few selfish individuals and this calls for every Zambian to join KBF in this campaign.

We are alive to the fact that late President Fredrick Chiluba’s attempt to go for third term flopped because Zambians of all walks of came together to fight the illegality.

We are not going to have problem if President Lungu really qualify to contest the polls but if he doesn’t, he will be setting a very evil precedency because as things stand, he is determined to run for Presidency and if fortunate lead Zambia up to 2021 and that will be a solid 12 years in office.