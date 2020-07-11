By Coillard Muvwema

It is laughable for KBF to think he is better than HH to lead the country.

KBF must swallow his pride , no wonder PF has failed to trust a man with slippery behavior ,despite all his night acts with the court that gave advantage to ECL.

His character I can’t trust, and am sure many Zambians too.

Out of his bad deeds Zambians today are suffering; then he want to appear to be more intelligent today? No sir ,” KBF we are not dull as you may think. We know the role you played to make ECL the president. And by achieving that act of signing papers with court officers at night doesn’t constitute you being intelligent .To be civil with you,it was just a cleverly act ,if not crookedness.”

Today you might be clever because you were not caught ; you will be in all streets priding yourself to be more intelligent than any one, more better than HH. We don’t care. You can even go on zesco power pole line we care not ,for HH ‘s leadership is not built on altar of crookedness. All his years of being in opposition he has not betrayed Zambians. This gives us hope and trust on him ,that he can deliver. And we are not blind to the capabilities he has to stop the bleeding economy.

If KBF you think your are more cleverer and have the needed leadership qualities form your own party ,and we see how you grow it .

Running political party especially under the cruel leadership of PF is not a joke.

How many times HH has been arrested? How many of his supporters killed in cold blood?

So ,for me KBF is filled with a spirit of ingratitude, jealous and he’s unthankful character who can not see the contributions of Hakainde Hichilema in the Zambian politics.

KBF is just a character obsessed with power to lead the country . Whose conduct to achieve this power is hinge on cosmetic and illusion theories ,that premises pomposity as bedrock of his action towards the desired goal.

We will not bow down to KBF. we don’t worship his night acts with judges whose benefits are temporal and earthwards only.

We have chosen to take straight path ,no matter how long it takes. We have chosen hope over fear.

