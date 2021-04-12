KELVIN Bwalya Fube (KBF) is a nonentity seeking attention and from today onwards, we will not waste our time responding to his hallucinations, PF deputy national mobilisation chairperson, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Mr Bwalya said Mr Fube’s rantings was aimed at derailing the ruling party ahead of the August 12 general elections.

He was reacting to Mr Fube’s remarks that the PF General Conference that was held at the weekend was illegal.

Mr Fube also stated that the members of Central Committee that endorsed the candidature of President Lungu were illegally occupying office.

But Mr Bwalya took a swipe at Mr Fube describing him as a nonentity seeking relevance through rantings.

“I think the KBF story to us as PF, is a non-starter. KBF is a nonentity and we don’t want to give him prominence by responding to hallucinations by an individual who is seeking relevance.

“He does not deserve our response. I think we will no longer respond to his ranting,” Mr Mwamba said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary deputy Chief Whip, Tutwa Ngulube, has blasted Mr Fube for questioning the electoral process in the ruling party. Mr Ngulube said Mr Fube’s remarks regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility were contemptuous because the Constitutional Court ably pronounced itself on the matter.