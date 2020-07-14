KBF is hallucinating, there’s no vacancy in the Party leadership – Davies Chama

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy national chairman Davies Chama says Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube can continue dreaming about his ambitions to contest the party presidency.

And Chama in an interview said it is laughable that an educated lawyer like Fube does not understand the party constitution.

Reacting to Fube’s remarks last week that he does not recognise his expulsion from the PF because the Central Committee that expelled him had no mandate, Chama said the lawyer was hallucinating.