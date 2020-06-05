By Patson Chilemba

KBF is insane to continue campaigning for the PF presidency when he is an expelled member, says the ruling party’s Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) should stop campaigning for the presidency as he was no longer a member of the party.

“He’s insane. That’s all he’s insane, he’s not our member. He is not our member. He’s insane. He’s another Mulyokela. He was written to. I was the chairman chairing the meetings where he never used to appear on disciplinary measures. He never came through he says it was an interim committee,” said Moonga. “If you are acting head teacher at a school you can’t punish a child because you are acting head teacher. He’s a lawyer he has to understand what it means for us to be an interim committee. Then he says this committee is too small I can’t appear before it, he was being stupid. So as far as a party is concerned KBF is not our member.”

The PF yesterday officially delivered KBF’s expulsion letter at his office, one year after it was written.

KBF’s insistence to challenge President Edgar Lungu for the party presidency has raffled feathers in the PF, but some party insiders are of the view that the party is trying to clear any sort of opposition to the President, in view of the upcoming general conference in order to maintain his sole candidature.