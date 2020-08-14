KBF IS LIKE A FOOLISH POACHER WHO THOUGHT HE WAS NURTURING A SHEEP OUT OF A WOLF

There appears to be increasing panic by Kelvin Fube Bwalya, commonly known as KBF to become a President of Zambia by any means as he enters into a pact with Kalaba and Mutati.

If anything, KBF wants to create a group of spoilers for 2021 elections. This is a lack of patriotism to the nation and the reason why God is punishing KBF.

Some people easily forget that God puts them in certain positions to install sanity and save humanity. We should all understand that if you have a chance to sit in an influential office, use it wisely to leave a legacy that will make people appreciate you in the long run. Legacy that would have created positive change for humanity.

The case of KBF, shows how selfish some people in our politics are. The man deceived himself by thinking Edgar Lungu would be an easy ladder for him to climb on.

To me, he is like a foolish poacher who went hunting and found a baby lion (cub). The foolish poacher decided to get the cub so that he feeds it until it grows big.

When a wise neighbour sensed danger, he asked the poacher, ”baba what is this you are keeping in your yard?” The foolish poacher answered, ”I’m raising a dog out of a baby lion that I got from the bush”. The neighbour warned him on how much a danger the whole project was to the entire community but the poacher didn’t listen.

After some years, the cub turned into a big and aggressive lion and began to threaten the life of its keeper.

The poacher thought the baby lion would turn into a humble dog, but how mistaken he was.

This story best matches KBF who knew very well that Mr. Edgar Lungu can’t make a good leader. Most people who have no leadership in them turn to be very violent and corrupt. This is a self defensive mechanism and a complex. This is what we see today in PF under Edgar Lungu government all imposed on us by KBF and his friends at ECZ.

If KBF feels like he is a man enough, let him create his own political party, then go out to mobilize. He will then realize that the hell he created is functioning and it will be his final resting place in Zambia politics.

When KBF claims he has a vision of helping Zambia and turn to fight HH, does he really understand his vision? Or maybe, he is aspiring to become another HH?

HH is fighting to many battles, he needs God’s intervention, even his own fellow colleagues from the opposition parties wouldn’t want him to win the election at all cost, one does not need some spiritual powers to read between the lines.

This country must be careful and serious with national issues. There’s no way that criminals who have done so much harm today, return in a different cloth and claim to be our messiah today. Kelvin Fube Bwalya, owes the nation an apology . What role did he ( KBF) play in the 2016 flawed elections? We warned him several times not to aid the rigging but thank God he is now dancing to his own dirty works.

The man endangered the lives of Zambians when he woke up the judges at midnight to illegally IMPOSE dictatorship.

As a concerned citizen, I would like to state that KBF may be more dangerous than Mr Lungu. And he should not be let anywhere near the presidency of this country.

Today, we are crying about a rotten judiciary, it is because of people like KBF who went in the middle of the night to threaten judges to sign papers to validate Lungu’s questionable nomination as PF presidential candidate in 2015.

When Dr Guy Scott tried to speak out, these same people who are now crying foul insulted, vilified and called him all sorts of names to an extent of issuing racial remarks.

Sikaile C Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist