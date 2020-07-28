KBF IS PART OF ZAMBIA’S MESS

It’s selfish crooks like KBF that Zambia is in this mess. Just ignore him and everything he says.

How can he say he will fight Lungu when he and his fellow selfish crooks are the ones who created this problem in Lungu.

When KBF was waking up High Court Judges at 02:00 hours to ensure Lungu becomes a PF leader, wasn’t KBF aware of what was going to come. Leave Lungu alone.

Lungu will be fought by Zambians who are tired of him and the PF and not you.

Actually, Zambians don’t want you because YOU, Lungu and the PF are one and the same people who have brought suffering on them. – Koswe