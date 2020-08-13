…KBF is too lawless and dirty to even mouth presidential ambitions, while Harry Kalaba has been described as an enabler of lawlessness.

Civil Society Activist, Laura Miti, has expressed disgust at the political ambitions expressed by Lusaka Lawyer and expelled PF member, Kelvin Fube Bwalya. She said the country was better suited to keep President Edgar Lungu instead of gambling with Charlatans like KBF.

KBF has repeatedly been barred by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for stealing clients funds and for unethical conduct. But Miti also said Harry Kalaba was a tainted character who Zambians should not take seriously.

“So, Mr. Harry Kalaba who likes to project himself as a holy, moral leader is throwing in his lot with KBF‘s lawless track record.

Kalaba is a serial enabler of wrongdoers

no? Laura Miti lamented. She went on, “Everytime I see KBF talking about being President, a wave of despondency flows over me. it is such an indicator of how low we have sunk as a country, that he is even able to mouth the ambition. l swear, I wou|d keep ECL any day than consider the abyss of lawlessness KBF wou|d entail for Zambia,“ read her social media statement.

News Diggers today insinuated at the possibility of Harry Kalaba, KBF and Fe\ix Mutati forming a Pact ahead of the 2021 General Elections.