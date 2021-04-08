Its not the first time KBF has threatened to spill the beans over what hapened behind the scenes during the 2016 general elections where he confessed of working up judges @ midnight.

From his utterances, it is clear that KBF has a lot to tell about some fradulent activities that guaranteed the PF victory.

Thus, there is need to unearth those fraudulent activities and the only link is KBF. Therefore, KBF must be probbed and if found wanting must be prosecuted together with all his accomplices. If he is not probed and prosecuted now, then the next gov’t must do so so that justice prevails.

Zambia Never forget a gov’t that gives a deaf ear to treasonable utterances.